The Duckhorn Portfolio jumps after earnings beat, guides above consensus

  • The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) shares are trading up after the company reports sales of $70.9M, beats by 10.7M, and adjusted EPS of $0.08, beats by $0.06.
  • 35.7% sales growth was driven by 40.4% higher volume, offset by a (4.6%) decrease in price/mix contribution, while gross profit margin fell 110 bps to 48.5% as a result of brand and channel mix shifts.
  • Higher net income was caused by the higher sales, lower interest expense, and lower depreciation expense, offset by direct selling expenses in-line with growth and costs associated with becoming a public company.
  • Shares are up 2.05% AH.
  • FY22 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be between $353M and $360M vs FY21 sales of $336.6M and consensus of $351M. Adjusted EPS are expected to be between $0.54 and $0.57 vs FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.58 and consensus of $0.50.
