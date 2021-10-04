The Duckhorn Portfolio jumps after earnings beat, guides above consensus
Oct. 04, 2021 4:30 PM ETThe Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)By: SA News Team
- The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) shares are trading up after the company reports sales of $70.9M, beats by 10.7M, and adjusted EPS of $0.08, beats by $0.06.
- 35.7% sales growth was driven by 40.4% higher volume, offset by a (4.6%) decrease in price/mix contribution, while gross profit margin fell 110 bps to 48.5% as a result of brand and channel mix shifts.
- Higher net income was caused by the higher sales, lower interest expense, and lower depreciation expense, offset by direct selling expenses in-line with growth and costs associated with becoming a public company.
- Shares are up 2.05% AH.
- FY22 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be between $353M and $360M vs FY21 sales of $336.6M and consensus of $351M. Adjusted EPS are expected to be between $0.54 and $0.57 vs FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.58 and consensus of $0.50.
