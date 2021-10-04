Zeta acquires technology platform, data from Apptness
Oct. 04, 2021 4:34 PM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) acquired the technology platform and data from Apptness, a company with proprietary audience engagement technology.
- Apptness operates a digital survey platform that provides comprehensive capabilities to engage consumers on sites across the open web, deliver proprietary insights and audiences to marketers, and provide publishers with new monetization opportunities.
- The acquired platform will be directly integrated into the Zeta Marketing Platform, expanding the Zeta Data Cloud with over 45M monthly incremental high fidelity consumer signals.
- “Apptness’ technology to empower publishers is second to none and we anticipate it will be accretive to Zeta from a technology, data and financial perspective. For example, we expect it will enrich our data footprint, strengthen our actionable 360° view of the consumer, and help Zeta customers achieve even stronger results,” said Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David Steinberg.