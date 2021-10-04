Facebook logs worst drop since November with ongoing outage, whistleblower pressure

Oct. 04, 2021 4:35 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)TWTR, TMUS, MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor194 Comments

Facebook Hosts Annual F8 Developer Conference In San Jose

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.