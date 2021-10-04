Facebook logs worst drop since November with ongoing outage, whistleblower pressure
Oct. 04, 2021 4:35 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)TWTR, TMUS, MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor194 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) closed down 4.9% today, marking its worst decline since last November and helping feed a heavy slide in technology stocks today as the market tumbled.
- The slide by the social-media king comes amid several stories hitting it in a negative way, including an ongoing afternoon-long outage that the company's engineers are racing to fix in person.
- "*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now," Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer says - but on Twitter.
- "We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," he continues, amid reports that Facebook has sent a team to a California data center in an effort to manually reset servers.
- A Domain Name Service issue not only apparently fouled the address tables that tell computers on the Internet where to find Facebook services, but almost surely disabled a way to fix the problem remotely and even reportedly disabled access badges for Facebook engineers trying to enter buildings.
- There were reports of other outages during the day, including Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT), but no apparent sustained downtime at any of those nearly matching the issues on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. T-Mobile says it has no outage but that users across all networks and services are being impacted by third-party application outages.
- Meanwhile it's been less than 24 hours since former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen outed herself as the source of The Wall Street Journal's blistering "Facebook Files" series of exposes.
- And Haugen will tell a Senate subcommittee tomorrow that Facebook has little oversight, comparing its safety issues to those of tobacco and seat belts, according to prepared remarks.
- "The company's leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer and won't make the necessary changes because they have put their immense profits before people. Congressional action is needed," she will say, according to Reuters. "As long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is accountable to no one. And it will continue to make choices that go against the common good."
- Other closes among stocks mentioned: Twitter (TWTR) -5.8%; T-Mobile (TMUS) -1%; Microsoft (MSFT) -2%.
- Also today, Facebook faced a deadline to respond to a renewed antitrust case at the FTC and is again seeking dismissal of the case.