Nyxoah's Genio system gets CE mark approval for additional indication
Oct. 04, 2021 4:40 PM ETNyxoah S.A. (NYXH)By: SA News Team
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) announces that DEKRA Notified Body has approved the company’s proposed indication for the Genio system to treat patients with a Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC).
- DEKRA attributed the updated indication to the BETTER SLEEP study data presented by the company, concluding that "the effectiveness results and safety profile for both CCC and non-CCC patients are comparable".
- "This broader indication will help accelerate our commercial activities in key European markets while we continue to pursue a clinical and regulatory pathway to make Genio available to both non-CCC and CCC patients in the U.S," CEO Olivier Taelman said.
- The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation to the Genio system for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and CCC of the soft palate, last month.