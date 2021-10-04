SuRo Capital estimates Q3 prelim NAV

Businessman with dollar sign .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

  • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) estimates net asset value as of Sep.30 to be ~$14.15 to $15 per share, inclusive of a $2.25/share dividend declared and paid during the quarter.
  • SuRo Capital net asset value per share as of June 30, 2021 was $16.56/share ($439.6M), or $14.31 adjusted for the $2.25 dividend declared on August 3, 2021.
  • As of Sep. 30, 2021, there were 28.8M shares of the company's common stock outstanding.
  • "Our investment pipeline remains robust. During the third quarter, we added seven new companies to our investment portfolio including Orchard Technologies, Varo Money, Inc., and PayJoy, among others," chairman & CEO Mark Klein commented.
  • During the quarter, both Forge Global and Aspiration Partners announced plans to merge with SPACs; this combines with SuRo Capital portfolio company announcements made earlier in the year to represent a total of five SPAC mergers and two IPO announcements as of quarter-end; during Q3, both Clever and CUX were acquired.
  • Q3 results are scheduled for early November 2021.
