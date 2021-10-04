WynnBET names gaming veteran Ian Williams as COO
Oct. 04, 2021 4:43 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts' (NASDAQ:WYNN) WynnBET appoints industry veteran Ian Williams as its chief operating officer, reporting directly to Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings.
- Williams has 17 years of experience as a C-level executive in the gaming industry.
- Most recently, Williams served as President of Online Gaming for Churchill Downs, where he is accredited for spending his last five years of his career contributing to the development of Churchill Downs Interactive division into one of the most profitable online wagering business in the U.S.
- He also founded Thistle Gaming, a company distributing real-time sports data feeds and virtual racing to the leading bookmakers in Europe and Asia.
