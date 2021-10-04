Horace Mann expects Q3 catastrophe losses to partially offset strong business performance
Oct. 04, 2021 4:48 PM ETHorace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) said Q3 catastrophe losses are expected to be in the range of $35M to $40M, pretax, mainly due to Hurricane Ida, partially offsetting continued strong business performance.
- Estimated losses from the storm are ~$20M to $25M, largely due to policyholder losses in the Gulf states.
- In total, there were 24 events designated as catastrophe losses in the period by Property Claims Services (PCS) compared with 30 events in Q3 2020 and 17 events in Q3 2019.
- The company continues to assume Q4 catastrophe losses will be in line with the company’s $7M to $9M 10-year average.
- “Third-quarter results will reflect continued strong net investment income performance, the first steps toward the sales trends we have been anticipating and the growing value of our diversification into the Supplemental business line," said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis.
- “We will update our full-year 2021 guidance and comment on our 2022 outlook when we report third-quarter results,” added Zuraitis.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 is $331.23M (-1.74%Y/Y)