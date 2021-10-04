Court rules against Nam Tai in suit over private placement; stock slides
Oct. 04, 2021 4:51 PM ETNam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Nam Tai Properties (NYSE:NTP) shares drop 4.7% in regular trading as a British Virgin Islands Court of Appeal rules that the company's Oct. 5, 2020 private placement is ineffective and void.
- The company said it will make decisions as to whether it will appeal the decision and seek a stay until the appeal is decided once it receives the written judgment from the Court of Appeal.
- "The company is extremely disappointed with today's ruling," it said in a statement.
- Nam Tai stockholder IsZo Capital Management, sued the property company in October 2020, seeking to void Nam Tai's $170M private placement, which distributed more than 16M NTP common shares to Kaisa Group, Kaisa's Greater Sail subsidiary, and West Ridge Investment Company Limited.