Oct. 04, 2021 4:57 PM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it restarted production from its Olympus platform in the Gulf of Mexico, after repairing some of the damages sustained during Hurricane Ida.
  • The Olympus restart comes more quickly than anticipated, according to S&P Global Platts, restoring ~100K bbl/day of crude volumes and leaving only 70K bbl/day of Shell's Mars crude production still offline.
  • Shell has said its remaining shut-in production from the Mars and Ursa facilities may not resume flows until next year's Q1.
  • Shell recently said it may be able to conduct the first restart of a production unit at its flooded and damaged 230K bbl/day Norco refinery and chemical complex in Louisiana in mid-October.
