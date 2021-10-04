Research Solutions appoints President and permanent CEO
Oct. 04, 2021 4:57 PM ETRSSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Board of Directors appointed Roy W. Olivier as President and CEO.
- Mr. Olivier had been serving as interim CEO since March 26, 2021.
- "After going through our due diligence process we are pleased to appoint Roy to the full-time position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Roy has already began to make a strategic impact as he has served as interim CEO for the past six months. Roy's previous experience with SaaS based companies and history with making acquisitions is the right combination at the right time to take the Company to its next stages." said Peter Derycz, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.