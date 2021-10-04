Team Inc. wins upstream mechanical inspection contract from Chevron
Oct. 04, 2021 5:12 PM ETTeam, Inc. (TISI)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) +13.5% post-market after saying it was awarded a multi-year contract from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to provide inspection, testing and analytics as part of its mechanical integrity program; financial terms are not disclosed.
- As part of the contract, Team says its digital solutions business will integrate Chevron's upstream assets into the OneInsight platform to provide integrity and reliability services that include preventative on-site repair and remediation solutions.
- "Our new Asset Integrity & Digital Group will work closely with Chevron to provide technology-enabled inspection services and engineering assessment solutions," Team Chairman and CEO Amerino Gatti says.
- Team reported a larger than expected Q2 loss even as revenues rose 26% Y/Y to $239M.