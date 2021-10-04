Team Inc. wins upstream mechanical inspection contract from Chevron

Oct. 04, 2021 5:12 PM ETTeam, Inc. (TISI)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) +13.5% post-market after saying it was awarded a multi-year contract from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to provide inspection, testing and analytics as part of its mechanical integrity program; financial terms are not disclosed.
  • As part of the contract, Team says its digital solutions business will integrate Chevron's upstream assets into the OneInsight platform to provide integrity and reliability services that include preventative on-site repair and remediation solutions.
  • "Our new Asset Integrity & Digital Group will work closely with Chevron to provide technology-enabled inspection services and engineering assessment solutions," Team Chairman and CEO Amerino Gatti says.
  • Team reported a larger than expected Q2 loss even as revenues rose 26% Y/Y to $239M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.