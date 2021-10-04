Nuvei launches initial offering in the US

Oct. 04, 2021

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nuvei (OTCPK:NUVCF) launches a marketed offering of 1.5M subordinate voting shares of the company in the US and Canada, representing company's initial public offering in the US.
  • Underwriter's 30-day option to purchase additional 15% of the offering.
  • Company has applied to list its subordinate shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVEI".
  • Expects to apply to have its subordinate voting shares trading on the TSX in U.S. dollars under the symbol "NVEI.U" delisted on the second day following the closing of the offering.
  • Company's subordinate voting shares will continue to trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "NVEI".
  • Net proceeds to strengthen the company's financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies.
