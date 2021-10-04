Agrify expands cannabis and hemp extraction, processing via two deals
Oct. 04, 2021 6:15 PM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) +13.9% post-market after agreeing to acquire Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences from Sinclair Scientific for up to $65M.
- The base purchase price of $50M consists of $30M of cash and $20M worth of Agrify common stock, which could be adjusted to as much as $65M based on the performance of the Precision and Cascade businesses.
- Agrify describes the companies as "two of the leading brands that provide equipment and solutions for extraction, post-processing, and testing for the cannabis and hemp industry."
- The company says the additions expand its core business beyond cultivation "by gaining instant access to complementary and highly attractive areas of the supply chain."
- Agrify expects the deal will generate ~$40M in additional revenue this year and is immediately accretive with positive gross margins and EBITDA contribution.
- Agrify's Q2 revenues tripled Y/Y to nearly $12M.