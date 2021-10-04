'Zero risk' Petrobras would artificially control fuel prices, CEO says
Oct. 04, 2021
- Petrobras (PBR +0.7%) CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna tells Reuters there is "zero" risk that the company would seek to artificially control fuel prices, and would raise gasoline and diesel prices in line with its international price parity policy, despite political pressure.
- Petrobras has raised diesel prices at the refinery by more than 50% YTD, causing some politicians to call on the company to exercise a "social function" by helping to limit inflation.
- "The best way for Petrobras to contribute is by paying taxes, dividends, royalties and [creating] jobs, not making a social policy," Luna says, adding that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the Economy Minister and Minister for Mines and Energy believe artificially controlling prices would be detrimental to the company.
- Separately, Petrobras says it paid $853.2M in fines to the U.S. and Brazilian governments, fulfilling commitments it made in 2018 in resolving an investigation into the Car Wash corruption scandal.
