Calumet Specialty started at Buy at Wainwright as energy transition play

Pipelines, oil and engineer

rudi_suardi/E+ via Getty Images

  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT +9.5%) is initiated with a Buy rating and $19 price target at H.C. Wainwright, which likes the company's significant shift in its business mix with the addition of renewable diesel, positioning the company as "a unique energy transition play."
  • Calumet intends to use a portion of its oversized 25K bbl/day hydrocracker - with ~60% current utilization to produce 15K bbl/day of diesel fuel to potentially begin processing 5K, 10K, 14K and 18K bbl/day of feedstock by 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively, with an estimated total capital spend of $300M-$310M, Wainwright's Amit Dayal explains.
  • Calumet management believes its plan is "one of the lowest capital cost per capacity-barrel in the industry for planned new renewable diesel capacity," Dayal writes.
  • Calumet investors should be optimistic on the future given the company's renewable fuels opportunity, Patient Tech Investor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
