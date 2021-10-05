AstraZeneca files for emergency use of AZD7442 in U.S. for COVID-19 prophylaxis
Oct. 05, 2021 5:11 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has submitted a request to the U.S. FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for AZD7442, for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19.
- If granted, AZD7442, a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, would be the first LAAB to receive an EUA for COVID-19 prevention.
- Discussions regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the U.S. Government as well as other governments around the world.
- The EUA request filing includes safety and efficacy data from the PROVENT and STORM CHASER Phase III trials and the Phase I trial.
- Earlier in August, AZN announced promising results from Phase III PROVENT trial which showed AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% compared to placebo.
- Check out AstraZeneca's total return performance vs. other vaccine makers in Q3 - from July 1 to September 30, 2021.