AstraZeneca files for emergency use of AZD7442 in U.S. for COVID-19 prophylaxis

Oct. 05, 2021

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has submitted a request to the U.S. FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for AZD7442, for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19.
  • If granted, AZD7442, a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, would be the first LAAB to receive an EUA for COVID-19 prevention.
  • Discussions regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the U.S. Government as well as other governments around the world.
  • The EUA request filing includes safety and efficacy data from the PROVENT and STORM CHASER Phase III trials and the Phase I trial.
  • Earlier in August, AZN announced promising results from Phase III PROVENT trial which showed AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% compared to placebo.
