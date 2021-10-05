Columbia Sportswear falls after BofA pulls its Buy rating due to supply chain turmoil
Oct. 05, 2021 7:18 AM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America lowers Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to a Neutral rating from Buy on concerns that supply chain constraints could limit 2022 upside.
- Analyst Alexander Perry points to risk to first half 2022 wholesale shipments given global supply chain constraints including continued shipping delays and the impact of Vietnam factory closures, which he believes could have an outsized impact on COLM’s footwear business. In addition, potential continued pressure on gross margins through 2022 are expected given elevated ocean freight costs and a slowdown in spending on athletic footwear & apparel is noted. Those near-term risks are seen as partially offset but longer term channel fill opportunities as Nike and Under Armour consolidate wholesale distribution in North America.
- BofA lowers its price objective on COLM to $108 from $137, which works out to 22X-23X the FY22 EPS estimate.
- Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) are down 1.71% premarket to $96.48.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on COLM is still flashing bullish.