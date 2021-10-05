Binance cryptocurrency volume climbs in Q3 despite regulatory pressures - Reuters
Oct. 05, 2021 7:27 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Trading volume on Binance's cryptocurrency exchange surged in Q3 2021 even as regulators around the world ratchet up pressure on crypto activities.
- Binance's spot cryptocurrency trading volume of $789B jumped from $454B in July, keeping its position as the world's largest digital asset platform, Reuters reports, citing data from U.K. research firm CryptoCompare.
- Derivatives volume increased almost 25% to $1.7T, according to the data.
- In recent months, regulators in areas including Germany, the U.K., Hong Kong, and Japan have warned consumers that Binance isn't licensed to operate in their jurisdictions.
- Binance, meanwhile, has been bolstering its anti-money laundering measures and trimmed its product offerings. It has also made some key hires in its regulation and compliance functions.
- For example, in August Binance said it would expand its Know-Your-Customer requirements and in September hired Aron Akbiyikian to head its Audits and Investigations department.
- In June, the company was banned from operating in the U.K.