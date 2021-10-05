LHC Group finalizes Virginia home health, hospice acquisitions
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) has finalized the acquisitions of Generations Home Health and Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care located in Virginia Beach.
- The purchase agreements were initially announced by the company in September. Both agencies will continue operating under their current names.
- LHC Group expects ~$7M in annualized revenue from these purchases. The deal will not materially affect its 2021 diluted EPS.
- The acquisitions expand LHC Group's scope of services in the state of Virginia and is in line with the company's co-location strategy to provide multiple in-home healthcare services in certain markets.