LHC Group finalizes Virginia home health, hospice acquisitions

Oct. 05, 2021 7:29 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) has finalized the acquisitions of Generations Home Health and Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care located in Virginia Beach.
  • The purchase agreements were initially announced by the company in September. Both agencies will continue operating under their current names.
  • LHC Group expects ~$7M in annualized revenue from these purchases. The deal will not materially affect its 2021 diluted EPS.
  • The acquisitions expand LHC Group's scope of services in the state of Virginia and is in line with the company's co-location strategy to provide multiple in-home healthcare services in certain markets.
