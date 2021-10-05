DarkPulse subsidiary Optilan nabs contract on BTC Crude oil pipeline

Oct. 05, 2021 7:31 AM ETDarkPulse, Inc. (DPLS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dark Pulse's (OTCPK:DPLS) subsidiary Optilan successfully completed the first year of operation on the BTC pipeline project, leading to receiving the continued support and maintenance contract for the system.
  • Optilan is the leading security and communications company for the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, demonstrating its commitment to quality, accountability, and continuous improvement with its ISO renewal success.
  • The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline Company, a JV whose major shareholder is BP, has awarded Optilan an additional 2-year contract for Years 2 and 3 Maintenance on the PIDS enhancement project.
  • Optilan has partnered with BTC on these assets since 2012, when Optilan was appointed to install enhanced security along the 1,076km Turkey section on the pipeline.
  • Optilan CEO believes that the company has had a strong year with significant number of contract wins and it looks to continue that for final quarter of 2021 and into 2022.
  • Yesterday, the company acquired drone based company, TerraData Unmanned.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.