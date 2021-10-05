DarkPulse subsidiary Optilan nabs contract on BTC Crude oil pipeline
Oct. 05, 2021 7:31 AM ETDarkPulse, Inc. (DPLS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dark Pulse's (OTCPK:DPLS) subsidiary Optilan successfully completed the first year of operation on the BTC pipeline project, leading to receiving the continued support and maintenance contract for the system.
- Optilan is the leading security and communications company for the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, demonstrating its commitment to quality, accountability, and continuous improvement with its ISO renewal success.
- The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline Company, a JV whose major shareholder is BP, has awarded Optilan an additional 2-year contract for Years 2 and 3 Maintenance on the PIDS enhancement project.
- Optilan has partnered with BTC on these assets since 2012, when Optilan was appointed to install enhanced security along the 1,076km Turkey section on the pipeline.
- Optilan CEO believes that the company has had a strong year with significant number of contract wins and it looks to continue that for final quarter of 2021 and into 2022.
- Yesterday, the company acquired drone based company, TerraData Unmanned.