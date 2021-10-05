Unity Bio gains 5% on positive UBX1325 data from early-stage vascular eye disease study
Oct. 05, 2021 7:37 AM ETUnity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announces 12-week data from its ongoing Phase 1 safety study of UBX1325 in patients with advanced disease from diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Shares up 5% premarket at $2.92.
- The data show strong and sustained responses following a single injection of UBX1325 out to 12 weeks.
- UBX1325 was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile, with no treatment-related adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities.
- Additionally, UBX1325 showed sustained responses in key clinical measures of disease progression in most patients through 12 weeks, including substantial improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness (CST).
- 8 of 12 patients showed a gain in ETDRS letters from baseline in BCVA at 12 weeks. In high dose groups (5, 10 mcg), 5 of 6 patients showed a gain in ETDRS letters from baseline in BCVA.
- 6 of 10 patients had a decrease (improvement) in CST at 12 weeks, excluding two patients who received anti-VEGF rescue therapy following progression of underlying disease.
- In high dose groups (5, 10 mcg), 3 of 5 patients showed decrease in CST at 12 weeks.
- These data further support company's Phase 2a Proof of Concept study in patients with DME, which is already underway, and 12-week safety and efficacy data are anticipated in H1 2022.
- Unity expects to share 8-week data from an additional cohort of patients with wet AMD, as well as complete 24-week data of the original cohort, before the end of the year.