Oct. 05, 2021

  • BMO Capital Markets drops Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to an Underperform rating after having the grocery store stock slotted at Market Perform.
  • Analyst Kelly Bania points to risk to the company's margins in the more price-sensitive consumer environment and with wages likely to go higher as unionized contract negotiation cycles play out in 2022 and 2023. BMO sets a price target of $26 on ACI.
  • The same themes are in play with a downgrade by BMO on Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) to Underperform from Market Perform. The firm assigns a price target of $19 on SFM vs. $21 prior.
  • Shares of Albertsons Companies (ACI) are down 3.99% premarket to $28.90, while Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is off 2.78% in the early session.
