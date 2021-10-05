Sandvik buys the medical wire forming company Accuratech Group
Oct. 05, 2021 7:42 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY), SDVKFBy: SA News Team
- Accuratech Group conducts its business through three entities; Polyfil AG, Galvarex S.A, and Polyflex s.r.l. Its product offering includes ultra-fine wires and micro-tubes, semi-finished wire components, electroplating for the medical industry.
- In 2020 Accuratech Group had revenues of ~SEK 75 million, with an EBIT margin neutral to Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) Materials Technology.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- "The medical sector is one of Sandvik Materials Technology's defined areas of growth, and through this acquisition we are strengthening our position by adding wire forming and component manufacturing capabilities. The geographical footprint of Accuratech will increase our ability to support our customers in EMEA", says Göran Björkman, President of Sandvik Materials Technology.
- The Company says that the acquisition will be initially neutral to its EPS.