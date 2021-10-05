SunPower acquires Blue Raven Solar for $165M

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has acquired Blue Raven Solar for $165M.
  • The acquisition will help SunPower to quickly expand the solar market to serve more customers in underpenetrated areas including the Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.
  • Peter Faricy, CEO of SunPower said, "SunPower and Blue Raven share a vision of powering the world with affordable, resilient, sustainable energy. This acquisition will enable us to bring the most powerful and efficient solar technology available to a new set of homeowners and accelerate our growth strategy."
  • Founded in 2014, Blue Raven is one of the fastest growing residential solar providers in the U.S. which has built a profitable and high-growth business, achieving 93% revenue compound annual growth rate with a direct-to-consumer sales and installation model.
  • Blue Raven currently conducts more than 90% of its volume in 14 states that account for only about 5% of SunPower's sales, creating a significant net-new geographic coverage opportunity for SunPower.
