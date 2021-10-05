ParcelPal to acquire another U.S. delivery service company
Oct. 05, 2021 7:52 AM ETParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PTNYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ParcelPal Logistics (OTCQB:PTNYF) signed a letter of intent with another U.S. delivery service company, based in western region, who has initiated operations at this specific locale in March 2021 and has been rapidly growing.
- For CY21, the delivery service company is estimating gross revenues of ~$1M and for its first 12 months of operations it is forecasting gross revenues of ~$1.3M.
- The delivery service company has a major global delivery service provider as its customer and this will lead to diversifying ParcelPal's customer base and immediately adding to topline gross revenue growth.
- The total purchase price for acquiring 100% of its assets and revenue is expected to be one time actual revenue of the delivery service company's first 12 months of operations, based on an earn-out schedule set in agreement.
- The price will be payable in cash (60%) and in shares of ParcelPal’s common stock (40%).
- Transaction is expected to close in Q4.
- "This proposed new U.S. acquisition is very important because the would be customer involves a global service provider that is non-Amazon related, involves a rapidly growing site, and the would be customer is among the gold standard for delivery providers in the logistics space," CEO Rich Wheeless commented.
- Almost a month ago, the company had completed its first U.S. acquisition.