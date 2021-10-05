ParcelPal to acquire another U.S. delivery service company

Oct. 05, 2021 7:52 AM ETParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PTNYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ParcelPal Logistics (OTCQB:PTNYF) signed a letter of intent with another U.S. delivery service company, based in western region, who has initiated operations at this specific locale in March 2021 and has been rapidly growing.
  • For CY21, the delivery service company is estimating gross revenues of ~$1M and for its first 12 months of operations it is forecasting gross revenues of ~$1.3M.
  • The delivery service company has a major global delivery service provider as its customer and this will lead to diversifying ParcelPal's customer base and immediately adding to topline gross revenue growth.
  • The total purchase price for acquiring 100% of its assets and revenue is expected to be one time actual revenue of the delivery service company's first 12 months of operations, based on an earn-out schedule set in agreement.
  • The price will be payable in cash (60%) and in shares of ParcelPal’s common stock (40%).
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4.
  • "This proposed new U.S. acquisition is very important because the would be customer involves a global service provider that is non-Amazon related, involves a rapidly growing site, and the would be customer is among the gold standard for delivery providers in the logistics space," CEO Rich Wheeless commented.
  • Almost a month ago, the company had completed its first U.S. acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.