Otonomo Technologies acquires Neura, expands portfolio

Oct. 05, 2021 8:02 AM ETOtonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) has acquired Neura, a company that works on AI-powered Mobility Intelligence.
  • The company acquired 100% of Neura outstanding equity interests and expects this acquisition to expedite Otonomo's growth and to contribute positively to its's revenue moving forward.
  • Otonomo's newly expanded mobility intelligence platform will leverage Neura's advanced analytics powered by patented Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies, and diverse multi-layered data," the company said.
  • Additionally, OTMO has launched new solutions, leveraging Neura technologies, that will provide transportation planners, EV service providers, MaaS providers, fleets and others, with the actionable multimodal and mobility insights required for the effective planning and operation of expedient and sustainable transportation networks.
  • Conference call at 8:30 a.m.
