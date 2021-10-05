Ranpak makes strategic investment in Creapaper

This merger will see the potential growth of our business

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • Creapaper GmbH is the inventor and provider of grasspaper products. It uses a patented process to produce graspap, a raw material required for producing grasspaper, which helps reduce CO2 emissions and water consumption.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The purchase is the latest addition to Ranpak’s (NYSE:PACK) portfolio uses a patented process for turning grass into fiber and paper products.
  • Concurrently, Creapaper completed financing round B with new investors including, Ranpak, JS Capital, Schusterman Family Investments, and Soros Capital.
