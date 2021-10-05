Zai Lab's margetuximab meets primary endpoint in phase 2 breast cancer study
Oct. 05, 2021 8:08 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)NVCRBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody for HER2+ breast cancer under development from Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), met its primary endpoint in a phase 2 study in previously treated patients in China.
- The primary endpoint was median progression-free survival.
- The hazard ratio for progression-free survival in the study favored a combination of margetuximab + chemo compared to Herceptin (trastuzumab) + chemo, achieving the primary endpoint.
- Zai Lab is planning to submit a BLA in China for margetuximab by the end of the year.
