Enveric says AI tool identified viable psychedelic molecules for further studies
Oct. 05, 2021 8:08 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) has added ~7.0% in the pre-market after the company said that the PsyAI —an artificial intelligence tool developed by April19 — has successfully identified psychedelic molecules for further studies from an initial list of 500 compounds.
- The technology has helped the identification of compounds with the likelihood of undergoing metabolic conversion within the human body into active compounds, therefore, acting as prodrugs, the company said.
- Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric (ENVB), called it a “powerful step” for the development of “right drug candidates needed to address the global mental health challenges millions suffer from, beginning with cancer-related distress."
In May, Enveric (ENVB) shares gained in reaction to a deal to acquire MagicMed Industries, a privately-held biotech company focused on creating a library of derivative psychedelic molecules.