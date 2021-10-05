MindMed forms research collaboration with Sphere Health in mental illnesses
Oct. 05, 2021 8:09 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) has agreed to partner with Sphere Health to collect and analyze multimodal data to improve the understanding of a variety of biomarkers associated with mental illnesses including anxiety and affective disorders.
- Shares up 3.6% premarket at $2.30.
- MindMed and Sphere Health are jointly launching MM061302, a study to provide a robust data set, which may be used to develop more accurate machine learning tools in order to identify biomarkers that show association with and prediction of symptoms of anxiety and depression.
- The study data can be used to better understand mental health conditions, and may help inform the design of future digital tools to support both individuals with mood disorders as well as the clinicians caring for them.
- Through the partnership with MindMed's collaborator Datavant, study data can also be de-identified and linked at the subject-level to other data sets, maintaining patient privacy while offering further insights based on real-world data.