Main Street Capital gets new Perform rating at Oppenheimer
Oct. 05, 2021 Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Perform rating, projecting that the business development company can earn 14% return on equity.
- With an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5%, Penn calculates a fair value of $39 per share, or 1.7x book value; that's less than MAIN's closing price of $41.52 on Monday.
- The analyst expects the company to continue issuing equity each quarter. "It could issue between $20M and $40M per quarter of equity. Since MAIN is currently trading above 1.7x NAV, these equity capital raises are accretive to NAV," Penn writes in a note to clients.
- He estimates that Main Street (MAIN) net asset value could increase over $1 per share from Q2 2021 to Q4 2022.
- Points to the company's conservative leverage as GAAP debt-to-equity was 0.88 to 1 at quarter end.
- Among factors in the company's favor: "The management team has an extensive network of service providers that offer access to small, proprietary deals that present little competition, providing the possibility for superior returns."
- Main Street (MAIN) shares rise 0.7% in premarket trading.
- Penn's Perform rating contrasts with the Very Bullish Quant rating, which assigns a high grade for Profitability and a fair grade for Momentum.
