Main Street Capital gets new Perform rating at Oppenheimer

Oct. 05, 2021 8:11 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Perform rating, projecting that the business development company can earn 14% return on equity.
  • With an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5%, Penn calculates a fair value of $39 per share, or 1.7x book value; that's less than MAIN's closing price of $41.52 on Monday.
  • The analyst expects the company to continue issuing equity each quarter. "It could issue between $20M and $40M per quarter of equity. Since MAIN is currently trading above 1.7x NAV, these equity capital raises are accretive to NAV," Penn writes in a note to clients.
  • He estimates that Main Street (MAIN) net asset value could increase over $1 per share from Q2 2021 to Q4 2022.
  • Points to the company's conservative leverage as GAAP debt-to-equity was 0.88 to 1 at quarter end.
  • Among factors in the company's favor: "The management team has an extensive network of service providers that offer access to small, proprietary deals that present little competition, providing the possibility for superior returns."
  • Main Street (MAIN) shares rise 0.7% in premarket trading.
  • Penn's Perform rating contrasts with the Very Bullish Quant rating, which assigns a high grade for Profitability and a fair grade for Momentum.
  • See MAIN's price/book ratio performance over the past year in chart below.
  • SA contributor Double Dividend Stocks is also Neutral on MAIN, preferring to wait for a market pullback before recommending the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.