Enlivex gets notice of allowance for Israeli patent application covering Allocetra
Oct. 05, 2021 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) announced that the Israeli Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for a new patent application covering the company’s immunotherapy product candidate Allocetra.
- Upon issuance, the patent will provide added intellectual property protection in Israel through at least 2037, with claims covering the use of pooled donor cells as source materials for Allocetra.
- The company expects that this new Israeli patent will be issued in the first quarter of 2022.
- Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
- Enlivex had announced the initiation of dosing in the company's mid-stage trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), last month.