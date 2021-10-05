Callon Petroleum sells Eagle Ford acreage for $100M, raises production guidance
Oct. 05, 2021 8:17 AM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +2.7% pre-market after agreeing to sell non-core acreage in the Eagle Ford Shale for ~$100M and reporting Q3 production has exceeded previous expectations due to strong well performance in the Delaware and Midland Basins.
- As a result, Callon raises its Q3 production guidance to 98.5K-99.5K boe/day from a previous range of 95.5K-97.5 K boe/day.
- For the full year, Callon now forecasts production of 94.5K-95.5K boe/day from its previous view of 89K-91K boe/day.
- The Eagle Ford properties include ~22K net acres in northern LaSalle and Frio counties in Texas, with net production from the properties averaging ~1,900 boe/day in Q3 through August 31.
- Callon says the sale brings the cash proceeds from its 2021 divestiture program to more than $140M, within its full-year guidance range of $125M-$225M.
- Callon may be able to generate ~$550M in positive cash flow at current 2022 strip prices, Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.