Callon Petroleum sells Eagle Ford acreage for $100M, raises production guidance

Oct. 05, 2021 8:17 AM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Pumpjack (oil derrick) and refinery plant in West Texas

dszc/E+ via Getty Images

  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) +2.7% pre-market after agreeing to sell non-core acreage in the Eagle Ford Shale for ~$100M and reporting Q3 production has exceeded previous expectations due to strong well performance in the Delaware and Midland Basins.
  • As a result, Callon raises its Q3 production guidance to 98.5K-99.5K boe/day from a previous range of 95.5K-97.5 K boe/day.
  • For the full year, Callon now forecasts production of 94.5K-95.5K boe/day from its previous view of 89K-91K boe/day.
  • The Eagle Ford properties include ~22K net acres in northern LaSalle and Frio counties in Texas, with net production from the properties averaging ~1,900 boe/day in Q3 through August 31.
  • Callon says the sale brings the cash proceeds from its 2021 divestiture program to more than $140M, within its full-year guidance range of $125M-$225M.
  • Callon may be able to generate ~$550M in positive cash flow at current 2022 strip prices, Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.