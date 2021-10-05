Ashford Hospitality September revenue per room surges from a year ago

Friendly bellhop pushing cart with guest family luggage on cart ready to check in into hotel

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) stock gains 2.8% in premarket trading after the hotel REIT said September RevPAR increased 145% from a year ago but is down 28% from the same month in 2019.
  • Reports preliminary September occupancy of 59.7% and average daily rate of $158, resulting in revenue per available room of $94.
  • For Q3, Ashford Hospitality expects to report occupancy of 62.8%, an ADR of ~$156, resulting in RevPAR of ~$98, up 166% Y/Y and down 26% from Q3 2019.
  • August's preliminary RevPAR was ~$94.16 and occupancy was 61.3%.
