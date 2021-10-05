Annovis Bio jumps 12% on positive ANVS401 data from Phase 2 Parkinson's disease study
Oct. 05, 2021 8:34 AM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)ALZN, SAVABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) gains 12% premarket after announcing results from the completed dose response Phase 2 clinical trial of ANVS401 in 54 Parkinson's disease (PD) patients, which found that once-daily ANVS401 was superior to placebo in improving motor function.
- The PD patients were treated with either 0mg, 5mg, 10mg, 20mg, 40mg or 80mg of ANVS401 once daily.
- ANVS401 has been found to be well-tolerated and safe with no adverse effects related to treatment observed.
- When compared to the placebo group, statistically significant improvements in Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS) coding scores were observed in PD patients taking ANVS401 5mg, 20mg and 80mg once daily, highlighting increased motor-dexterity, as well as speed and accuracy compared to placebo.
- PD patients treated with ANVS401 10mg and 20mg once daily showed statistically significant improvements in the MDS-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale compared to baseline.
- ANVS will request a meeting with the FDA to receive guidance on next steps in clinical development in light of the AD/PD Phase 2 clinical results.
- The company will host an investor conference call today, at 9:00 am ET.
- Other companies developing therapies for PD/AD are also up this am. Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) is up 4.8%, while Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) gains 2.8%. Check out YTD total return performance of ANVS vs. peers.