Harbor Custom Development slumps in trade on pricing $36M in convertible preferred shares & warrants
Oct. 05, 2021 8:39 AM ETHarbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) trades 12.3% down premarket after pricing its underwritten public offering of 2.4M shares of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and 12M warrants to each purchase one share.
- Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will be accompanied by five warrants; each share of Series A Preferred Stock and accompanying five Warrants is offered at a price of $15.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 360K additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock and/or 1.8M additional Warrants solely to cover over-allotments.
- Each share of Series A Preferred Stock is convertible into shares at a conversion price of $4.50/share or 5.556 shares; warrants are exercisable immediately, have an exercise price of $2.97/share and expire five years from issuance date.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.7; warrants will commence trading on Nasdaq on Oct.5 under the symbol, "HCDIZ".