Thermo Fisher sued over profiting from Henrietta Lacks cells without permission
Oct. 05, 2021 8:46 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has been sued by the estate of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman who died in 1951 from cervical cancer and whose cells were taken from her without her permission for research.
- Those cells, taken during a biopsy at Johns Hopkins University, known as HeLa cells, have been used and cloned by researchers and pharmaceutical companies in the development of new treatments for decades.
- The cells have been used in the development of the polio vaccine and genetic mapping, according to the Associated Press.
- "Thermo Fisher Scientific has appropriated Ms. Lacks' genetic material for its own pecuniary gain, all without payment, permission, or approval from the Lacks Estate or family," the lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court in Baltimore reads.
- The suit asks that Thermo Fishers "disgorge the full amount of its net profits obtained by commercializing the HeLa cell line to the Estate of Henrietta Lacks," and also wants the company to be prohibited from using HeLa cells without the estate’s permission."
- Last week, Thermo Fisher opened a biologics manufacturing plant in Switzerland.