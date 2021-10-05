Acadia Healthcare announces retirement of CEO
Oct. 05, 2021 8:46 AM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The board of directors of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced that the company’s CEO Debbie Osteen will retire next year. The company has engaged a recruiting firm to identify its next CEO.
- The retirement is expected to take effect on Jan. 31, 2022. However, Ms. Osteen will continue to serve on the company’s board and help on the selection of new CEO and the leadership transition.
- “Debbie has done an outstanding job as Acadia’s CEO with the support of a strong senior team, and the Board could not be more pleased with the Company’s progress under Debbie’s leadership,” chairman of the board Reeve Waud said.
- “During her tenure, Acadia’s stock price has increased approximately 125%, generating an increase in value to our stockholders of approximately $3.3 billion,” Waud added.
- Ms. Osteen, a 35-year veteran in behavioral health care said: “The past three years have provided me with a unique opportunity to work closely with the Board of Directors and leverage my experience in behavioral health to lead Acadia through a critical period.”
- The leadership change comes at a time the healthcare providers are grappling with labor constraints. However, Credit Suisse brushed off the labor concerns at Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) and upgraded the stock, recently.