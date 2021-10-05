New finance chief at Skye Bioscience

  • Skye Bioscience (OTCQB:SKYE) has appointed Kaitlyn Arsenault, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Prior to her appointment as CFO of Skye, she served as an independent consultant for emerging public and private companies, including Skye for the past six years, providing expertise and addressing complex issues related to SEC reporting, technical accounting, stock-based compensation, and revenue recognition, among other subjects.
  • She also served as Assurance Manager in Friedman LLP's SEC practice, gaining public and private audit engagement experience across multiple industries.
