VIQ Solutions acquires The Transcription Agency to service new multi-year contract in UK

Oct. 05, 2021

  • VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) has acquired The Transcription Agency (TTA), a leading supplier of secure outsourced transcription services to clients in private and public sectors throughout the UK.
  • The strategic acquisition accelerates VQS's market expansion in the United Kingdom as natural extension of its prominent capture technology regional footprint
  • By leveraging VQS's leading technologies and AI-powered services, TTA’s team of dedicated transcribers will enable VIQ to continue to deliver outstanding quality and service while creating efficiency gains to meet client expectations and expand its business.
  • The transaction also provides VIQ with access to a prestigious law firm customer base to grow sales organically.
  • The purchase price of the deal was ~$1.7M, with ~$0.85M paid in cash and ~$0.85M to be paid via a deferred payment structure over the next six months.
  • The company funded the acquisition by utilizing cash on hand.
