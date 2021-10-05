VIQ Solutions acquires The Transcription Agency to service new multi-year contract in UK
Oct. 05, 2021 8:47 AM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) has acquired The Transcription Agency (TTA), a leading supplier of secure outsourced transcription services to clients in private and public sectors throughout the UK.
- The strategic acquisition accelerates VQS's market expansion in the United Kingdom as natural extension of its prominent capture technology regional footprint
- By leveraging VQS's leading technologies and AI-powered services, TTA’s team of dedicated transcribers will enable VIQ to continue to deliver outstanding quality and service while creating efficiency gains to meet client expectations and expand its business.
- The transaction also provides VIQ with access to a prestigious law firm customer base to grow sales organically.
- The purchase price of the deal was ~$1.7M, with ~$0.85M paid in cash and ~$0.85M to be paid via a deferred payment structure over the next six months.
- The company funded the acquisition by utilizing cash on hand.