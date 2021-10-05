Braemar Hotels & Resorts reports 56.4% September portfolio occupancy

Oct. 05, 2021 8:50 AM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) reported prelim portfolio occupancy of 56.4% for September with an average daily rate of ~$333 leading to RevPAR of ~$188 (+166.7% Y/Y).
  • It expects to report occupancy of 61.7% for Q3 with ADR of ~$357 and RevPAR of ~$220 (+172.4% Y/Y).
  • "Our Napa properties continue to be strong performers. In the month of September, Bardessono Resort and Spa and Hotel Yountville lead the portfolio in ADR, achieving $1,440 and $996, respectively. Looking ahead, we believe Braemar is well-positioned to continue to execute on its disciplined strategy for growth," president & CEO Richard J. Stockton commented.
