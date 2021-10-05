Altor Solutions buys Plymouth Foam for about $56 million
Oct. 05, 2021 8:51 AM ETCompass Diversified (CODI)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Compass Diversified's (NYSE:CODI) subsidiary, Altor Solutions, has acquired Plymouth Foam, a protective packaging and componentry manufacturer, for an enterprise value of $56 million.
- Plymouth operates two manufacturing facilities in Plymouth and Gnadenhutten, Ohio, with a high-value product offering, including custom protective packaging, cold chain packaging and internal components.
- James Hughes, CEO of Altor: “We believe that the acquisition of Plymouth, with its wide array of high-value, highly engineered products, further expands our business and capabilities. With access to Plymouth’s diversified client base, two well-placed manufacturing facilities, complementary expertise and talented team, we are confident we will significantly expand Altor and Plymouth’s combined reach throughout the country...".