Altor Solutions buys Plymouth Foam for about $56 million

M&A word made with building blocks

SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Compass Diversified's (NYSE:CODI) subsidiary, Altor Solutions, has acquired Plymouth Foam, a protective packaging and componentry manufacturer, for an enterprise value of $56 million.
  • Plymouth operates two manufacturing facilities in Plymouth and Gnadenhutten, Ohio, with a high-value product offering, including custom protective packaging, cold chain packaging and internal components.
  • James Hughes, CEO of Altor: “We believe that the acquisition of Plymouth, with its wide array of high-value, highly engineered products, further expands our business and capabilities. With access to Plymouth’s diversified client base, two well-placed manufacturing facilities, complementary expertise and talented team, we are confident we will significantly expand Altor and Plymouth’s combined reach throughout the country...".
