Taseko Mines secures $50M credit facility, florence copper's construction nears approval completion
Oct. 05, 2021 9:00 AM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) says it has signed a $50M revolving credit facility from National Bank of Canada.
- The company says that the funds will be available for use in working capital and general corporate purposes.
- "At current copper prices, we expect to fully fund construction of the Florence Copper Project with cashflow from Gibraltar operations and our existing cash balance. While we have no intention of drawing any funds from the new Facility on closing, it will further improve our already strong balance sheet and provide us with additional flexibility as we advance Florence towards production, making it America's newest source of low-carbon copper," says President and CEO Stuart McDonald.
- Regulatory process for Underground Injection Control permit is scheduled for mid-October, which marks the final permitting step required prior to construction of Florence Copper.
- "the EPA continues to make progress towards finalizing the permit with no significant issues raised to-date. Receipt of the draft permit will represent another significant step towards Florence Copper being fully permitted and ready for construction," notes McDonald
- Stock is up 0.5% in pre-market trading.
