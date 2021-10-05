Newmont cuts gold production guidance at Boddington mine
Oct. 05, 2021 8:53 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) cuts full-year production guidance for its Boddington gold mine in Western Australia by 140K oz. below original guidance estimates of 830K oz.
- Newmont says it has spent $150M in Boddington's autonomous haulage system project, but "during commissioning the project faced several challenges, including unusually severe weather and heavy rainfall, shovel reliability and operational delays associated with managing bench hygiene as mining moves into deeper sections of the pit."
- As a result, Newmont says Boddington has delivered lower ex-pit tons than expected.
- Boddington is Western Australia's largest gold producer, delivering 670K oz. of gold and 56M lbs. of copper in 2020.
- "Inexpensive, high-yielding" Newmont could prove a "viable hedge" against inflation, Jonathan Weber writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.