Robinhood Markets adds 24/7 phone support to build up customer service
Oct. 05, 2021 9:08 AM ET Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) beefs up customer services by adding 24/7 phone support, months after the company's app drew customer ire when it limited trading in some stocks during the meme-stock trading frenzy.
- "We're committed to being there for our customers, and we think 24/7 phone support is an important step towards expanding reliability, accessibility, and understanding our service and of the financial markets," the company said in a blog post.
- Customers can request a call from Robinhood support staff through the app.
- Robinhood shares rise 0.5% in premarket trading.
- In late January-early February, the Federal Trade Commission saw a surge in complaint related to Robinhood, with customers claiming they weren't able to liquidate their holdings during the meme-stock trading frenzy.
- In late January, Robinhood locked out trades in GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Nokia and Naked Brands due to market volatility.
- Recall that in June, Finra ordered Robinhood (HOOD) to pay a record $70M penalty, partly due to outages in March 2020.