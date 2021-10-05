Robinhood Markets adds 24/7 phone support to build up customer service

Oct. 05, 2021 9:08 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) beefs up customer services by adding 24/7 phone support, months after the company's app drew customer ire when it limited trading in some stocks during the meme-stock trading frenzy.
  • "We're committed to being there for our customers, and we think 24/7 phone support is an important step towards expanding reliability, accessibility, and understanding our service and of the financial markets," the company said in a blog post.
  • Customers can request a call from Robinhood support staff through the app.
  • Robinhood shares rise 0.5% in premarket trading.
  • In late January-early February, the Federal Trade Commission saw a surge in complaint related to Robinhood, with customers claiming they weren't able to liquidate their holdings during the meme-stock trading frenzy.
  • In late January, Robinhood locked out trades in GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Nokia and Naked Brands due to market volatility.
  • Recall that in June, Finra ordered Robinhood (HOOD) to pay a record $70M penalty, partly due to outages in March 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.