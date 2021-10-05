Ocugen up premarket on exclusive supply agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVID vaccine
Oct. 05, 2021 9:13 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are up 7% in premarket trading after the company said that Bharat Biotech will exclusively supply materials for its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.
- Bharat will supply Covaxin drug product components and continue to supply finished drug product as necessary for commercial manufacture and supply of vaccine leading to potential regulatory approval.
- In addition, Ocugen entered into a co-development and commercialization agreement with CanSino Biologics over gene therapy product candidate OCU410 for dry age-related macular degeneration.
- The candidate will be added to an existing collaboration with CanSino.
- Last month, it was reported that World Health Organization authorization of Covaxin would likely be delayed.