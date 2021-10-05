Ocugen up premarket on exclusive supply agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVID vaccine

Oct. 05, 2021 9:13 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

India Holds Mass Vaccination Camps As Covid Numbers Overwhelm Hospitals

Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images News

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are up 7% in premarket trading after the company said that Bharat Biotech will exclusively supply materials for its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Bharat will supply Covaxin drug product components and continue to supply finished drug product as necessary for commercial manufacture and supply of vaccine leading to potential regulatory approval.
  • In addition, Ocugen entered into a co-development and commercialization agreement with CanSino Biologics over gene therapy product candidate OCU410 for dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • The candidate will be added to an existing collaboration with CanSino.
  • Last month, it was reported that World Health Organization authorization of Covaxin would likely be delayed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.