Affluence enters into $7.6B biomedical waste market through acquisition of Saamarthya
Oct. 05, 2021 9:11 AM ETAffluence Corporation (AFFU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU) has signed a "LOI" to acquire Saamarthya Management Consultancy, India enabling entry into the exploding $7.6B Biomedical space with an innovative IoT solution.
- "The acquisition of Saamarthya will enable us to continue to build on our strategy of developing a strong portfolio of products and value-added services in the IoT space that are aligned with business opportunities arising due to increasing adoption of IoT solutions in global markets," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's Global CEO.
- Pro-forma revenue estimates for next year based on the current installed base is ~$3M.
- Further discussions are underway for implementation with the remaining operators across India and are forecasting penetration into 100 of the 275 operators in India by the end of 2022 as well as in other geographies.