General Motors announces Detroit battery lab plans, settles BlueCruise lawsuit with Ford
Oct. 05, 2021 9:18 AM ETGM, FBy: SA News Team30 Comments
- General Motors (GM +1.6%) plans to build an electric vehicle battery lab in a Detroit suburb where scientists will work to cut battery costs and increase their electric vehicle range to 500-600 miles per charge.
- “We need to make better batteries that cost a lot less,” said Tim Grewe, GM's director of battery cell engineering and strategy. GM declined to offer exact amounts but said it was spending "millions of dollars" on the lab. The lab should be built and running by mid-to-late next year.
- Currently, GM's only fully electric vehicles are the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt utility vehicles which can travel 259 miles on a charge and have been plagued by recalls due to a potential battery fire risk.
- Also in the news, Ford (F -0.7%) recently agreed to settle a GM lawsuit over Ford's use of the name "BlueCruise" for its hands-free driving system. The settlement amount is not yet finalized but Ford said it would continue to use the BlueCruise name in its vehicles. Read more about the initial case here.