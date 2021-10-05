Unity and UFC collaborate with Unity Metacast
Oct. 05, 2021 9:26 AM ETUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA9 Comments
- Unity (NYSE:U) has unveiled an innovative new platform that will lead the real-time 3D evolution for professional sports, Unity Metacast.
- Unity Metacast is a RT3D sports platform for creating and delivering interactive content, direct to the consumer.
- UFC, the leading mixed martial arts organization, and one of the most popular sports brands in the world, will collaborate on research and development of potential applications for Unity Metacast within UFC content.
- Company and UFC, known for their respective innovation, are collaborating to explore the many possibilities Unity Metacast brings to the world of sports and live entertainment.
- Game industry veteran and former Liverpool Football Club CEO Peter Moore to lead Unity Sports & Live Entertainment division.
- “One of our brand maxims is ‘Be First’ and this collaboration with Unity is a great example of how we want to be first to use this technology to enhance the UFC experience for our fans. We look forward to exploring the opportunities with Peter and his team to determine the best ways to integrate real-time 3D within UFC content.” said Lawrence Epstein, COO.
