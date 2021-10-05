Sigma Lithium, LG Energy sign six-year battery-grade lithium supply deal
Oct. 05, 2021 9:27 AM ETSigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) +3.4% pre-market on news that LG Energy agrees to buy as much as 100K tons/year of battery-grade lithium as part of a binding six-year take-or-pay deal.
- Sigma Lithium says it plans to ramp up production for commercial delivery starting in 2022, with LG Chem's battery-making unit agreeing to buy 60K tons in 2023 before the annual amount rises to 100K tons during 2024-27.
- Sigma says pricing will be floating and linked to market prices for high purity lithium hydroxide.
- The deal "ensures the future stability of our cash flows... It basically paves the way for a path to profitability," Sigma Co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner tells Bloomberg.
- "Sigma Lithium is rapidly developing a world-class lithium hard rock deposit with high grade/low impurity lithium spodumene in Brazil," Matt Bohlsen writes in a bullish analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.