Sigma Lithium, LG Energy sign six-year battery-grade lithium supply deal

Oct. 05, 2021 9:27 AM ETSigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Battery supply concept

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) +3.4% pre-market on news that LG Energy agrees to buy as much as 100K tons/year of battery-grade lithium as part of a binding six-year take-or-pay deal.
  • Sigma Lithium says it plans to ramp up production for commercial delivery starting in 2022, with LG Chem's battery-making unit agreeing to buy 60K tons in 2023 before the annual amount rises to 100K tons during 2024-27.
  • Sigma says pricing will be floating and linked to market prices for high purity lithium hydroxide.
  • The deal "ensures the future stability of our cash flows... It basically paves the way for a path to profitability," Sigma Co-CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner tells Bloomberg.
  • "Sigma Lithium is rapidly developing a world-class lithium hard rock deposit with high grade/low impurity lithium spodumene in Brazil," Matt Bohlsen writes in a bullish analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.